FSF Certifies Another New But Old Re-Branded Opteron Board For Its Freedom
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 February 2019 at 05:28 PM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has certified the Vikings D8 motherboard and D8 workstation as they "Respect Your Freedom" as the newest endorsed hardware.

The Vikings D8 is a re-branded ASUS KCMA-D8 but flashed with Libreboot+Coreboot to free the hardware down to the BIOS. The ASUS KCMA-D8 supports two AMD Opteron 4100 series processors, DDR3-1333 UDIMM/RDIMms, and one PCI Express 2.0 x16 slot, among other PCIe ports.


Besides flashing the ASUS Opteron motherboards to run the open-source Libreboot/Coreboot stack as its BIOS replacement, the D8 Workstation also ships with the FSF-approved Trisquel operating system that is free of any Linux binary blobs and proprietary software.

The price for the Vikings D8 motherboard is 375.00€. The D8 Workstation with a lone Opteron processor and 8GB of DDR3 memory will set you back 775.00€.

Should you want to try flashing the motherboard yourself, the KCMA-D8 can be found on the likes of eBay and other after-market channels for $99~190 USD.

More details on these new FSF RYF certifications over on FSF.org. These latest endorsements come after FSF last year certified the first three Vikings devices, including another ASUS D16 motherboard, a re-branded Lenovo ThinkPad X200, and a USB stereo sound adapter.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Qualcomm Vibrator Driver Queued For Linux 5.1
New System76 Darter Pro Now Shipping At $999+
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Select HP Systems Can Now Update Their Firmware From Linux With Fwupd+LVFS
Purism Plans To Expand & Offer Ethical Subscription Services
Arm Komeda DRM Driver Aiming For Linux 5.1 Mainline
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS