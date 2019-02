FSF Certifies Another New But Old Re-Branded Opteron Board For Its Freedom

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has certified the Vikings D8 motherboard and D8 workstation as they "Respect Your Freedom" as the newest endorsed hardware.The Vikings D8 is a re-branded ASUS KCMA-D8 but flashed with Libreboot+Coreboot to free the hardware down to the BIOS. The ASUS KCMA-D8 supports two AMD Opteron 4100 series processors, DDR3-1333 UDIMM/RDIMms, and one PCI Express 2.0 x16 slot, among other PCIe ports.

Besides flashing the ASUS Opteron motherboards to run the open-source Libreboot/Coreboot stack as its BIOS replacement, the D8 Workstation also ships with the FSF-approved Trisquel operating system that is free of any Linux binary blobs and proprietary software.The price for the Vikings D8 motherboard is 375.00€. The D8 Workstation with a lone Opteron processor and 8GB of DDR3 memory will set you back 775.00€.Should you want to try flashing the motherboard yourself, the KCMA-D8 can be found on the likes of eBay and other after-market channels for $99~190 USD.More details on these new FSF RYF certifications over on FSF.org . These latest endorsements come after FSF last year certified the first three Vikings devices , including another ASUS D16 motherboard, a re-branded Lenovo ThinkPad X200, and a USB stereo sound adapter.