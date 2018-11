Linux Kernel Developers Begin Figuring Out Vendor-Specific RISC-V Code

With the increasingly popular RISC-V open-source processor instruction set architecture (ISA), there is the possibility for vendor-specific instruction set extensions. At this point the kernel has no infrastructure in place for its RISC-V port to allow for such bits, but that is being worked on as part of bringing up AndeStar RISC-V CPUs under the Linux kernel.RISC-V is free and open but of course the base ISA doesn't suit everyone's needs and vendors are allowed to build in their own extensions to suit their purpose. These vendor-specific extensions may or may not be compatible across a sub-set of RISC-V hardware, so the kernel needs infrastructure for being able to select RISC-V features to enable or not. It will be interesting as more RISC-V hardware comes to market and how many vendor-specific extensions will end up being employed and hopefully not fragmenting the landscape too much.AndeStar developers are working on adding this vendor-specific infrastructure to the kernel. Their motivation for getting it in place is that their low-end RISC-V CPUs do not support a cache coherent agent. So in order for Linux to run on their hardware, they need to overcome this limitation with their own workaround.They have proposed an implementation for handling vendor-specific RISC-V code within the kernel that is now undergoing review for possible inclusion into a future kernel release.Separately, there's been three rounds of RISC-V architecture patches submitted for the Linux 4.20 kernel. There's ongoing work but nothing too particularly exciting about the patches for this merge window.