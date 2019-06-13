RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Fixes For Vega M Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 June 2019 at 01:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Vega M has been on the market for several months as the Radeon graphics processor found on Intel Kabylake-G chips, interestingly in the past few days have been a number of improvements for using the open-source Linux graphics stack on this hardware.

A few days ago I reported on Vega M support coming to the ROCm compute stack. The latest improvement now for Vega M with Linux graphics are some practical RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes.

The most important of these RADV + Vega M changes is fixing occlusion queries. There is also a VK_EXT_memory_budget fix.

Those fixes were worked on by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset and he called the occlusion queries fix quite important while the VK_EXT_memory_budget fix is obviously only relevant to software utilizing that extension.

Both of those RADV + Vega M fixes are now in Mesa 19.2-devel but also queued for back-porting to Mesa 19.0 and 19.1 series.
