More Vega M Performance Numbers Surfacing, Linux State Looking Good
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 June 2018 at 09:33 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The performance of the Intel Core i7-8809G "Kabylake G" processor with onboard Radeon "Vega M" graphics are looking quite good under Linux now that the support has been squared away.

In recent weeks it's now possible to get the Kabylake G / Vega M playing nicely on Linux when using the Linux 4.18 development code for the newest AMDGPU DRM support, Mesa 18.1 (or ideally 18.2), and also obtaining the necessary miceocode files for the GPU. Phoronix readers in recent weeks have been reporting success now with working Vega M accelerated graphics for Linux with this Polaris-derived GPU on the same die as the Kabylake CPU cores.

Unfortunately I don't have access to any Core i7-8809G / Kabylake-G system at this time, but users have been sharing their own performance benchmarks using our Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.

There is this OpenBenchmarking.org result file of GpuTest data on this hardware from a Phoronix user I have been collaborating with for testing. A quick comparison shows it doing well against a Ryzen 2400G and even Radeon HD 7700 discrete GPU based upon those existing OpenBenchmarking.org data sets. Via the "Compare Results" area on the page you can conduct additional dynamic comparisons.

Or if you install the Phoronix Test Suite on your own system you can simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1806084-AR-HADESCANY24 to see how your very own system compares side-by-side to the benchmark results from this Core i7 + Vega M setup.

There are also other results to find via searching OpenBenchmarking.org for this CPU. Overall the performance is looking good and certainly much more capable than current generation HD/UHD Graphics but to get this acceleration you need to be running the bleeding-edge kernel/Mesa.
