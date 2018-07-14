If you have been part of the group of Radeon RX Vega Linux users trying out Linux 4.18 and finding your display no longer lights up, heading to Linux 4.18 Git should be a fix for at least some of the users.
Sent out on Friday was a batch of AMDGPU DRM-Fixes-4.18. It's just three fixes, but two of them are pertaining to display problems and the other a segmentation fault if the GPU does not power up properly when resuming the system.
With regards to the display fixes, "drm/amd/display: Convert 10kHz clks from PPLib into kHz for Vega" should be good news for Vega. This patch has been tested to fix the display output for at least the user reporting the original display problem.
I've been having display problems too when using DisplayPort with my RX Vega hardware (though HDMI has been working fine) so I'll certainly be trying out the latest Git code shortly to hopefully have display support in good shape again.
Add A Comment