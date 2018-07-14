Radeon RX Vega Display Regression Fix Heading To Linux 4.18 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 July 2018 at 12:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
If you have been part of the group of Radeon RX Vega Linux users trying out Linux 4.18 and finding your display no longer lights up, heading to Linux 4.18 Git should be a fix for at least some of the users.

Sent out on Friday was a batch of AMDGPU DRM-Fixes-4.18. It's just three fixes, but two of them are pertaining to display problems and the other a segmentation fault if the GPU does not power up properly when resuming the system.


With regards to the display fixes, "drm/amd/display: Convert 10kHz clks from PPLib into kHz for Vega" should be good news for Vega. This patch has been tested to fix the display output for at least the user reporting the original display problem.

I've been having display problems too when using DisplayPort with my RX Vega hardware (though HDMI has been working fine) so I'll certainly be trying out the latest Git code shortly to hopefully have display support in good shape again.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Raven Ridge Support Posted For AMDKFD Compute Driver
Vega 20 Support Added To RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Now Supports Direct Display Mode For VR HMDs
Pre-AMDGPU xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Sees A Round Of Improvements
Radeon ROCm 1.8.2 Compute Stack In Beta, Might Work Under Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Driver Gets Faster Shader LLVM Compilation
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser