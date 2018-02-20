Vega Gets Its Last Fix For Dawn of War III On Linux With Vulkan
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has worked through the last of the Dawn of War 3 issues for Radeon Vega GPUs with the RADV Vulkan driver.

RADV on Vega has mostly been in good shape for Feral's Linux port of Dawn of War III with the Vulkan renderer, but now with a fix for texture buffer objects / image buffers, should have Samuel's TODO list cleared out. This fix for RADV affecting Vega/GFX9 hardware is a change ported from the RadeonSI's driver behavior and resolves the last of the Dow3 Vega Vulkan Linux glitches.


Samuel commented on the patch, "It took me a while to figure out this issue, but renderdoc is an awesome tool and it helped me a lot. :-)" RenderDoc is the open-source, standalone graphics debugger for Vulkan/OpenGL/Direct3D on Windows and Linux.

This patch is marked for a candidate to backport, so should be found in Mesa 17.3/18.0 soon enough. The open-source Radeon RX Vega support overall is in good shape with most minor nuisances now resolved for both RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan.
