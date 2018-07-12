Vega 20 Support Added To RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
With the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel release due out in August there is the AMDGPU kernel driver support for Vega 20, the yet-to-be-released Vega GPU said to be the 7nm part launching later this year in Radeon Instinct products and featuring 32GB of HBM2 and adding some new deep learning instructions. Now the RadeonSI Gallium3D user-space driver for OpenGL within Mesa has Vega 20 support.

For going along with the Linux 4.18 kernel that will debut as stable in a matter of weeks, Vega 20 support is now present in the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. AMD's Marek Olšák landed the support today.

Like with the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver, the PCI IDs of the supported Vega 20 products are 0x66A0, 0x66A1, 0x66A2, 0x66A3, 0x66A7, and 0x66AF. Though as is the case with driver development, we aren't necesarily going to see six different Vega 20 products but some of the PCI IDs may be reserved for future revisions/products, some IDs may be left for engineering models, etc.

The Vega 20 support for RadeonSI is quite simple with it just leveraging the existing Vega "GFX9" (gfx902) code paths so adding in this support is just over two dozen lines of code. The Vega 20 support in RadeonSI will premiere with Mesa 18.2, due to be released as stable in August.
