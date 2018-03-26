The Vega 12 Linux kernel patches posted last week will now be appearing in the Linux 4.17 kernel with the work having been merged into DRM-Next.
Details on what the Vega 12 GPU is remain scarce, but most readers are speculating that it's either for a discrete mobile GPU or a successor to the Radeon RX 500 "Polaris" GPUs.... Time will tell, but based on the timing of these kernel patches, hopefully we won't need to wait too much longer to find out.
While the Vega 12 patches were just made public last week, overnight the code was merged into DRM-Next for the Linux 4.17 cycle. Back on Friday I wrote about AMD pursuing Vega 12 support for Linux 4.17 but it wasn't immediately clear if that would actually happen. DRM-Next feature development for this next kernel cycle is technically over with the Linux 4.16.0 kernel expected next weekend and DRM subsystem maintainer not liking to merge big patch-sets so close to the next cycle otherwise he risks upsetting Linus Torvalds. But, sure enough, the Vega 12 support has been merged with its 60,267 lines of new code -- granted, much of that code is auto-generated header files.
Linux 4.17 is sure to be another exciting kernel update. Many features are expected for Linux 4.17 and besides Vega 12 the AMDGPU DRM driver is also receiving WattMan functionality, PowerPlay improvements, dGPU enablement work in AMDKFD, and more.
Within DRM-Next, this puts the size of drivers/gpu/drm/amd up to 1,313,181 lines of code, 134,621 lines of comments, and 66,405 blank lines spread across 938 files. That directory includes the header files for AMDGPU, PowerPlay, AMDKFD, DC, etc. The older Radeon DRM driver meanwhile comes in at just 157,759 lines of code and 192 files.
1 Comment