Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt Continues Squeezing More Performance Out Of GNOME 3.36
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 February 2020
Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt continues focusing on GNOME performance optimizations and this past week still managed to squeeze another optimization out of the near-final GNOME 3.36.

Van Vugt has managed some nice performance optimizations out of the GNOME stack over the past 2+ years in particular with Ubuntu using it as the default desktop environment. While GNOME 3.36 is gearing up for release in mid-March, Van Vugt is still working to get some lingering work completed and also seeing that in turn included for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release due out in April.

His latest achievement is a combination of a Mutter and GNOME Shell change around only offscreening actors with Clutter that haven't changed in 2+ frames. This change is done to avoid the performance penalty of the offscreen working where the actor may be trying to animate at a full frame-rate.

In turn he found that with an Intel Core i7 7700, the Mutter/Clutter + GNOME Shell change led to the render time of box pointers improving by 25~30%. Not bad for this on top of all the other ongoing GNOME performance work!
