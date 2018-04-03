Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 April 2018 at 07:32 PM EDT. 12 Comments
VALVE --
While there was a lot of hoopla recently about Valve removing the "Steam Machines" link from their main navigation on their website, Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais has written a public post to reaffirm the company's commitment to Linux and SteamOS.

While he acknowledges that Valve dropped the "Steam Machines" link as it wasn't getting much traffic, they are still committed to their Linux goals. "We're still working hard on making Linux operating systems a great place for gaming and applications. We think it will ultimately result in a better experience for developers and customers alike, including those not on Steam."

Pierre-Loup brought up the investments that Valve has been making into Vulkan for improving Linux as well as macOS/iOS gaming. He also notes the Steam Shader Pre-Caching and other efforts. On that side, they continue doing a ton of work for Linux drivers and in fact are among the top contributors to Mesa this year thanks to their work on RadeonSI and RADV in particular. They have also been funding Keith Packard's work on improving the VR stack through the X.Org Server, DRI3, and other plumbing.

In ending there are hints at things to come, "At the same time, we're continuing to invest significant resources in supporting the Vulkan ecosystem, tooling and driver efforts. We also have other Linux initiatives in the pipe that we're not quite ready to talk about yet; SteamOS will continue to be our medium to deliver these improvements to our customers, and we think they will ultimately benefit the Linux ecosystem at large."

His post in full can be read via SteamCommunity.com.
12 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam Linux Usage Reportedly Hits 0.33% For March
Valve Publishes The Source To Their Game Networking Sockets Library
Valve To Open-Source Their Steam Networking Sockets Library
SteamVR Updated To Support The HTC VIVE Pro On Linux, Better RADV Compatibility
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Steam Updated With Improved Joystick/Controller Support
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM