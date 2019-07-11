Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs
Valve's Steam Labs is the new centralized place for their different experiments around the Steam marketplace.

Steam Labs was announced today with three initial experiments: Micro Trailers, The Interactive Recommender, and The Automated Show. Micro Trailers are six-second game trailers, The Interactive Recommender uses machine learning to show game titles you might like, and The Automated Show is a showpiece for secondary displays for highlighting different games.

Other "experiments" are to come while those wanting to learn more about Steam Labs and these initial offerings can do so via Steam Community.
