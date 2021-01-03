Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%
The numbers Steam posted on New Year's Day for the December 2020 Linux gaming marketshare showed a drop of 0.33% down to just 0.57%. That is a rather large drop but now Valve has updated their numbers and point to Linux still regressing percentage wise but not as bad as originally reported.

After being at 0.9% for the month of November, Valve's revised December 2020 numbers put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.74%, or a drop of 0.16% but at least not as significant that was pushing the Linux gaming size at just a half-percent.

As for the December dip there are a range of opinions from Cyberpunk 2077 driving up the Windows numbers (Cyberpunk can run on Linux via Steam Play but with various bugs), an increase in Chinese users, and winter game sales benefiting the Linux marketshare more. There is also the matter of increased Steam users in general due to Cyberpunk 2077 and as well around the Christmas and New Year holidays with many having time off work.

In any case, the Steam Survey results now point to the Linux percentage at 0.74% while macOS is at 2.74% and Windows at 96.51%.
8 Comments
