Valve today released Proton 4.2 as their latest update to this Wine-based software for further empowering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
Proton 4.2 is re-based on top of the upstream Wine 4.2 release, which offers a plethora of changes compared to their earlier Proton/Wine 3.16 based release. Proton 4.2 also pulls in DXVK 1.0.1, the newest FAudio 19.03-13 work, mouse cursor behavior improvements, improvements for CJK locales/fonts, Wine Vulkan 1.1 support, better support for VR games, and other improvements.
There are also some game specific fixes for Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, NBA 2019, and NBA 2018.
More details on this notable Proton 4.2 release via Valve's GitHub. It will be exciting to see if any of the other interesting benchmark-friendly AAA games are now running nicely with this newest Proton / Steam Play update.
1 Comment