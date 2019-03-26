Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 March 2019 at 06:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
Valve today released Proton 4.2 as their latest update to this Wine-based software for further empowering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.

Proton 4.2 is re-based on top of the upstream Wine 4.2 release, which offers a plethora of changes compared to their earlier Proton/Wine 3.16 based release. Proton 4.2 also pulls in DXVK 1.0.1, the newest FAudio 19.03-13 work, mouse cursor behavior improvements, improvements for CJK locales/fonts, Wine Vulkan 1.1 support, better support for VR games, and other improvements.

There are also some game specific fixes for Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, NBA 2019, and NBA 2018.

More details on this notable Proton 4.2 release via Valve's GitHub. It will be exciting to see if any of the other interesting benchmark-friendly AAA games are now running nicely with this newest Proton / Steam Play update.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage
Proton 3.16-7 Updates Against DXVK 0.96, New FAudio
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Steam Beta Update Now Allows Per-Game Enabling Of Steam Play, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan