Valve's Proton Pulls In Latest DXVK, Steam Networking Updates, Controller Layout Fixes

The Valve developers maintaining their Proton fork of Wine for use by Steam Play have outed a new update, version 4.2-5.
With Proton 4.2-5 comes the update to DXVK 1.2.1 that alone is a worthwhile upgrade thanks to game fixes and possible performance improvements.
Making this Wine 4.2-derived Proton update even more exciting is support for new Steam networking APIs to fix issues in various games. Additionally, there are "many" controller layout fixes that should help different Unity game engine titles as well as some Ubisoft titles.
For those building Proton yourself, the latest code continues to be available via GitHub while the latest beta updates should soon be available via Steam.
