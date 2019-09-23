Just a week past the previous Proton update, Proton 4.11-6 is out today from Valve as the latest version of their Wine downstream powering Steam Play.
The principal change to Proton 4.11-6 is pulling in this weekend's release of DXVK 1.4. The DXVK 1.4 release has Direct3D 11.4 + DXGI 1.5 support to improve game compatibility, and fixes to benefit a handful of games like the Rockstar Game Launcher and Dark Souls III.
For those spinning their own Proton from source, the 4.11-6 update can be downloaded from GitHub.
Separately, Valve today released a new Steam beta. That update is notable for fixing games depending upon SDL_image not working with SDL 2.0.10.
