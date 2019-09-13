Proton 4.11-4 Released With Updated DXVK, Improved PS4 Controller Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 September 2019 at 06:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
In time for any weekend gaming, Valve's team maintaining their Proton downstream of Wine for powering Steam Play to run Windows games on Linux has issued their v4.11-4 update.

Proton 4.11-4 is another update to their Wine 4.11 derived branch. With Proton 4.11-4 comes integrated the new DXVK 1.3.4, D9VK 0.21-rc-p, and FAudio 19.09 as some prominent component updates.

This Proton release also ships with improved handling of PlayStation 4 controllers and other controllers connected via Bluetooth. There are improvements too around mouse capture and window focus loss behavior and fixes for graphics issues in some games.

Proton 4.11-4 should be available via Steam shortly while those building from source can grab it from GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam Linux Usage Reportedly Ticks Up To 0.8% For August
DXVK 1.3.3 Improves Clang/libc++ Compatibility, Other New Bits
Proton 4.11-3 Pulls In D9VK 0.20, Taps Gamepads Directly, Fsync Fixes
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
CodeWeavers Reflects On The Wild Year Since Valve Introduced Steam Play / Proton
Proton 4.11-2 Pulls In Newest DXVK While Fixing High Refresh Rates For Older Games
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead