In time for any weekend gaming, Valve's team maintaining their Proton downstream of Wine for powering Steam Play to run Windows games on Linux has issued their v4.11-4 update.
Proton 4.11-4 is another update to their Wine 4.11 derived branch. With Proton 4.11-4 comes integrated the new DXVK 1.3.4, D9VK 0.21-rc-p, and FAudio 19.09 as some prominent component updates.
This Proton release also ships with improved handling of PlayStation 4 controllers and other controllers connected via Bluetooth. There are improvements too around mouse capture and window focus loss behavior and fixes for graphics issues in some games.
Proton 4.11-4 should be available via Steam shortly while those building from source can grab it from GitHub.
