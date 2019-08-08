Proton 4.11-2 Pulls In Newest DXVK While Fixing High Refresh Rates For Older Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 8 August 2019 at 04:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
Following the big Proton 4.11 update for Valve's Steam Play that just arrived over one week ago, a second update to this Wine-derived software is now available for enhancing the Windows games on Linux experience.

Proton 4.11-2 updates now against the new and improved DXVK 1.3.2. Just pulling in new DXVK updates tend to be worthwhile but this 4.11-2 release also upgrades to FAudio 19.08 and Wine-Mono 4.9.2.

Fixed up within Proton 4.11-2 itself is addressing an issue with older games running on high frame-rate displays by now ensuring at least a 60 Hz/FPS mode is always reported as well as fixing an issue with Earth Defense Force games over text input.

Proton 4.11-2 should now be available within Steam Play versions on Steam or you can build it for yourself from GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam Linux Usage Slipped In July According To Valve's Current Data
Proton Re-Based To Wine 4.11, Adds D9VK Direct3D 9, Better CPU Utilization & DXVK 1.3
Valve Funded Development Of Xrdesktop - Lets GNOME & KDE Work In VR
Valve's ACO AMD Shader Compiler Now Can Handle Vertex Shaders
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks