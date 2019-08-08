Following the big Proton 4.11 update for Valve's Steam Play that just arrived over one week ago, a second update to this Wine-derived software is now available for enhancing the Windows games on Linux experience.
Proton 4.11-2 updates now against the new and improved DXVK 1.3.2. Just pulling in new DXVK updates tend to be worthwhile but this 4.11-2 release also upgrades to FAudio 19.08 and Wine-Mono 4.9.2.
Fixed up within Proton 4.11-2 itself is addressing an issue with older games running on high frame-rate displays by now ensuring at least a 60 Hz/FPS mode is always reported as well as fixing an issue with Earth Defense Force games over text input.
Proton 4.11-2 should now be available within Steam Play versions on Steam or you can build it for yourself from GitHub.
1 Comment