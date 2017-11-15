Valve + LunarG Open Up Their Mesa Testing Results
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 November 2017 at 04:56 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
As covered back during XDC2017, Valve and LunarG have been working on more extensive testing of Mesa to catch regressions and meticulously spot any performance changes as they occur. That framework is now publicly available to see the results and for developers allows tracking their own Mesa development branches.

Via share.lunarg.com is where the public test results can be found for tracking any performance changes across multiple branches on a variety of hardware.

There are hundreds of games being tested with Steam on Linux. But before anyone asks, unfortunately, it's just traces being played back that were recorded of the OpenGL/Vulkan calls for the games. With all of the games not being benchmark-friendly, they are relying upon the graphics traces as the test-cases for tracking Mesa performance. In some cases this might not be particularly representative of actual game performance due to not running all of the game logic, etc.

Additionally, the execution/reproduction of these test cases is not public. The traces/shaders of games have long been a gray area for redistribution so these tests are only run internally by LunarG on the behalf of Valve and not publicly available for download. If graphics driver developers need access to the traces so they can debug/profile a change, Valve is providing them directly to the developers on a case-by-case basis after granting them a gratis copy of the particular game.

Hopefully this tracking by Valve and LunarG will lead to fewer regressions in Mesa for Linux game titles moving forward.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Rolls Out A Rare Update To SteamOS Brewmaster
Steam Client Update Fixes Linux Shortcuts, Adds Vulkan Pre-Compiled Shaders
The Steam Linux Client Celebrates Its Fifth Public Birthday
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Valve's Steam Link Is Back On Sale For $15 USD
Steam VR Marketshare Already Larger Than Steam Linux Marketshare
Popular News
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused