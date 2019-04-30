Valve Reveals Specifications For Their Index VR Headset, Controllers & Base Stations
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 30 April 2019 at 01:57 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Valve has published the complete specifications and details on their much anticipated VR Index headset with new controllers and base stations.

The Index headset features dual 1440x1600 RGB LCDs running up to 144Hz (or 120Hz default), an interesting audio design, front expansion slot on the headset, and other specs putting it well ahead of the likes of the HTC Vive.

The Valve Index pre-orders will open tomorrow while they expect to begin shipping their first complete virtual reality solution by the start of July.

The complete Valve Index VR kit will be priced at $999 USD. That does make it a tough sell especially with there not being a lot of Linux-supportive VR titles at this point on Linux. From my testing with the HTC Vive, the VR infrastructure there is now on Linux but just not a lot of interesting content. But the Index is supported by Linux / SteamOS should you be interested and holding out hope for more VR Linux games coming.

More details over at SteamPowered.com.
