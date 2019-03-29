Valve Is Teasing "Index" - Its Own VR Headset
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 29 March 2019 at 08:55 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE --
While Valve has long been collaborating with HTC and others on VR headsets and other ecosystem work to enhance virtual reality gaming as well as bringing VR support to Linux, the company is finally preparing to release its own high-end VR headset: the Valve Index.

It's been speculated for months and more that Valve would end up releasing their own VR headset paired with their Knuckles controllers while the wait should finally be over soon... On the Steam Store they are now teasing their own headset dubbed the Valve Index.


Besides the teaser image, it teases "Upgrade your experience" with either an announcement and/or hardware launch in May 2019.

We'll know more then. Given Valve's work on Linux SteamVR support and enabling the HTC Vive on Linux, more than likely the Valve Index will feature first-rate Linux support.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage
Proton 3.16-7 Updates Against DXVK 0.96, New FAudio
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan