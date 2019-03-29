Valve Is Teasing "Index" - Its Own VR Headset

While Valve has long been collaborating with HTC and others on VR headsets and other ecosystem work to enhance virtual reality gaming as well as bringing VR support to Linux, the company is finally preparing to release its own high-end VR headset: the Valve Index.
It's been speculated for months and more that Valve would end up releasing their own VR headset paired with their Knuckles controllers while the wait should finally be over soon... On the Steam Store they are now teasing their own headset dubbed the Valve Index.
Besides the teaser image, it teases "Upgrade your experience" with either an announcement and/or hardware launch in May 2019.
We'll know more then. Given Valve's work on Linux SteamVR support and enabling the HTC Vive on Linux, more than likely the Valve Index will feature first-rate Linux support.
2 Comments