Linux DRM Adds Quirk For Dealing With Valve's Index VR Headset
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 7 May 2019 at 07:23 AM EDT. 5 Comments
VALVE --
With Valve's Index VR headset slated to ship starting in July, this premium $999 USD headset has now been quirk'ed to properly behave under Linux.

Added today to the DRM tree ahead of the DRM-Next merging to Linux 5.2 are the quirks for Valve's Index VR HMDs. There is a large set of product IDs needed for the Valve Index headset that were added by Valve developer Andres Rodriguez. The quirks are for ensuring the video outputs aren't treated as a traditional display output where the Linux desktop then ends up trying to map out the VR headset as part of it rather than ignoring it so it can be left for VR purposes...

This is the non-desktop quirk originally plumbed into the Linux stack back in 2017 originally for the HTC Vive so it wouldn't get used by desktop sessions.

So with Linux 5.2, the Valve Index should behave accordingly. As for the actual Valve Index VR support under Linux, that is left up to Valve's SteamVR code on Linux that will be supporting this new virtual reality headset on launch day.
5 Comments

