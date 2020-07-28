Valve Hires Another Developer To Work On RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver

It's settled:

Going forward I'll be working with Valve on improving the state of open-source graphics for Linux, starting with the RADV AMD driver! 🎉 https://t.co/YrZxwJumn1 — Tony Wasserka (@fail_cluez) July 28, 2020

Valve appears to have hired yet another open-source graphics driver developer and will initially be working on the Mesa Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.Tony Wasserka, new to the Mesa scene but has spent years in the embedded and graphics space, shared today that he has been hired by Valve to contribute to their open-source graphics work on Linux and will be first taking a stab working on RADV.Tony joins several others that for the past several years have been working on the Mesa RADV driver as well as other areas of the open-source Linux graphics driver stack for advancing the OpenGL and Vulkan driver performance, VR infrastructure work, and other enhancements to better Linux gaming whether it be native or Windows games on Linux via the likes of Steam Play / Proton (Wine).