Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon

Valve has been funding work on "ACO", a new shader compiler alternative to the de facto AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler currently used by both the RADV and RadeonSI Mesa graphics drivers for AMD Radeon hardware.ACO is a new Mesa shader compiler designed to deliver "best-possible code generation for game shaders, and fastest-possible compilation speed." They have found very promising results so far for this alternative to AMD's LLVM shader compiler with much faster shader compile times and also helping the in-game FPS for several titles atop the RADV driver. This new compiler doesn't employ the LLVM infrastructure.This ACO shader compiler is currently living within this Mesa tree . More details at SteamCommunity.com . I'll be firing up some benchmarks shortly.