Valve's ACO AMD Shader Compiler Now Can Handle Vertex Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 30 July 2019 at 06:09 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Valve's interesting ACO shader compiler alternative to AMDGPU LLVM currently for the RADV Vulkan driver as well as for RadeonSI OpenGL in the future now can handle vertex shaders.

Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais shared last night that their ACO shader compiler now has vertex shader compiler support and thus cuts down shader compile times even more with not having to do any fall-backs. Their testing packages for Ubuntu and Arch have been updated with this latest code while the source is available for those wanting to test on other distributions.

I posted some RADV ACO benchmarks earlier this month while now it looks like it's time to do some fresh ones soon. ACO setup instructions can be found via the Steam Community.
