Valve's ACO AMD Shader Compiler Now Can Handle Vertex Shaders

Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais shared last night that their ACO shader compiler now has vertex shader compiler support and thus cuts down shader compile times even more with not having to do any fall-backs. Their testing packages for Ubuntu and Arch have been updated with this latest code while the source is available for those wanting to test on other distributions.
ACO now has vertex shader support, which helps bring down the compile times even further. Support has been pushed to our testing packages, along with some VS-specific instructions:https://t.co/SlAPUnFE5y pic.twitter.com/EYpqvDQCcN— Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) July 30, 2019
I posted some RADV ACO benchmarks earlier this month while now it looks like it's time to do some fresh ones soon. ACO setup instructions can be found via the Steam Community.