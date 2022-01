Reverse Engineering & Open-Source Driver Work Advancing For Arm's Valhall GPU

The Arm Mali Valhall architecture reverse-engineering started last summer and while limited in the reverse engineering capabilities for several months, it looks like by this summer we'll hopefully see a working driver for Arm's newer graphics IP.Alyssa Rosenzweig who has spearheaded the Panfrost driver effort wrote a new blog post detailing the months-long effort so far for reverse-engineering Arm "Valhall" GPUs (Mali G57 and G78) with the goal of having a working open-source driver stack just as there is for prior Mali graphics hardware on Linux.While initially limited to a non-rooted Android phone with a Mali G78, the reverse engineering commenced last year along with work on writing a shader compiler for Valhall. Towards the end of 2021, the Mesa fun began and Alyssa got her hands on a Chromebook with a Mediatek MT8192 SoC with a Mali G57 and has been able to better test the early code.The milestone now achieved is getting the first passing test running on a real hardware using data structures prepared by the Mesa driver and shaders compiled using the new Valhall compiler. Per Alyssa's blog post , good progress is being made on Valhall and hopefully before too long there will be support in upstream Mesa.