VMWare Updates Its Gallium3D Driver Ahead Of Fusion 11 / Workstation 15
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 10 September 2018 at 03:24 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
VMware has landed more than fifty Mesa patches today adding a lot of new functionality to its "SVGA" Gallium3D driver that is used for providing OpenGL/GPU acceleration to guest virtual machines with its virtualization products.

This big set of feature work is in preparation for the upcoming VMware Workstation 15 and Fusion 11 product releases. The new features in their SVGA Gallium3D driver require the bits to be found in their Workstation / Fusion product updates.

The work most notably includes (finally) supporting multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) and a number of new OpenGL extensions. Those new features include ARB_draw_buffers_blend, ARB_sample_shading, ARB_texture_cube_map_array, ARB_texture_gather, ARB_texture_query_lod, and EXT_draw_buffers_indexed, among with a few related extensions. This new functionality besides needing VMware Fusion 11 / Workstation 15 also requires using the latest Linux kernel for the VMWGFX DRM driver bits.

VMware users leveraging their open-source SVGA virtual driver stack can find these new Gallium3D driver capabilities in Git ahead of the Mesa 18.3 debut around the end of the year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
QEMU Merges Initial Support For nanoMIPS
IBM Posts Initial Patches For Linux Secure Virtual Machine On POWER
A Hearty Batch Of KVM Updates Land In Linux 4.19
QEMU 3.0 Brings Spectre V4 Mitigation, OpenGL ES Support In SDL Front-End
Virt-Viewer 7.0 Released
QEMU 3.0 Is Being Prepared For Release In August
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux