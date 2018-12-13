Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.2 Released Along With RGP 1.4
In addition to AMD's year-end Radeon driver updates issued today, their GPUOpen crew has also carried out some new open-source software releases.

Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.2 is available for helping Vulkan game/app developers better manage their vRAM behavior. The VMA 2.2 release brings full-fledged memory defragmentation support, a buddy algorithm for custom pools, new functions around sparse memory handling, and other fixes and optimizations.

Radeon GPU Profiler 1.4 is the other notable update from the GPUOpen group. This update is significant in that it adds OpenCL compute profiling support to complement the OpenGL/Vulkan graphics profiling. Radeon GPU Profiler 1.4 also has several fixes, better profile analysis functions user-interface clean-ups, and notifications when the peak clocks aren't enabled on the Linux driver.
