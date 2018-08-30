VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 30 August 2018 at 07:13 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The VLC media player was one of the big recipients of this year's Google Summer of Code with seeing several students work on some pretty interesting projects.

Some of the work carried out this summer in the name of VLC via GSoC 2018 were:

- Reworking of the VLC Qt interface bits. The work accomplished here was primarily rewriting the player's control bar in QML to replace the previous Qt/C++ code. The control bar was reworked into using QML but several outstanding items remain.

- Reworking VLC's macOS interface with a focus on better usability. The student developer was able to introduce local Icecast streaming support, working on a modern library view / collection view using the modern macOS APIs, and a lot of work on polishing up this new "library view" interface to VLC on Mac.

- Porting of VLC to the Meson build system and around 100 of its modules. The Meson build system is working out but at least for now the Autotools build system support is still present.

- Initial development on WebVLMC as a web interface to the VLMC VLC-powered video editor.

- Contributions to the RAV1E Rust-written AV1 video encoder.

- Improvements to CrashDragon as the crash server for VLC.

More information on the VLC GSoC 2018 projects can be found via the Google Summer of Code site.
4 Comments

