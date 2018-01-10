VLC 3.0.6 Released While The Project Celebrates Three Billion Downloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 January 2019 at 04:58 AM EST. 1 Comment
VLC 3.0.6 was released on Thursday while VideoLAN developers were at CES in Las Vegas celebrating the milestone of their cross-platform multimedia software surpassing three billion total downloads.

Yesterday marked a triumphant milestone for this 17-year-old open-source media player project with having reached more than 3 billion downloads. Of course, that is just what they have been able to count with the potential being even higher due to VLC being packaged within some Linux distributions and other offline distribution scenarios. It's quite a milestone for the team to celebrate in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show.

Released on Thursday was also VLC 3.0.6 for addressing a DVD subtitle regression and adding HDR support to the media player's AV1 format handling.
