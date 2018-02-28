VLC 3.0.1 Released With Chromecast Improvements, Better Qt HiDPI Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 February 2018 at 05:43 AM EST. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Following the big VLC 3.0 release from the beginning of February, the VideoLAN crew is ending out the month with the v3.0.1 point release.

To not much surprise given all the churn that happened for the prolonged VLC 3.0 development cycle, now that many users have been testing out this new release, there are a fair number of fixes.

Among the changes to find with VLC 3.0.1 are a number of Google Chromecast improvements including faster loading speed, improved scaling of the Qt interface with HiDPI displays, an improved look-and-feel with the Snap version of VLC, better MKV seeking speed, various video output fixes, and other changes as outlined in the change-log.

VLC 3.0.1 can be downloaded today from VideoLAN.org.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
The Current State Of Kodi 18 Development
VLC 3.0 Released
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week
GStreamer 1.14 Working On AV1 & RTSP 2.0 Support, Promote MP3 Encoder/Decoder
A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec
Kodi 18 Is Coming But They Are Already Thinking About Kodi 19
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS