Following the big VLC 3.0 release from the beginning of February, the VideoLAN crew is ending out the month with the v3.0.1 point release.
To not much surprise given all the churn that happened for the prolonged VLC 3.0 development cycle, now that many users have been testing out this new release, there are a fair number of fixes.
Among the changes to find with VLC 3.0.1 are a number of Google Chromecast improvements including faster loading speed, improved scaling of the Qt interface with HiDPI displays, an improved look-and-feel with the Snap version of VLC, better MKV seeking speed, various video output fixes, and other changes as outlined in the change-log.
VLC 3.0.1 can be downloaded today from VideoLAN.org.
