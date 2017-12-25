VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 25 December 2017 at 11:26 AM EST. 6 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
VLC lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf has released the big VLC 3.0-RC3 update for Christmas.

Two weeks back I wrote how the VLC 3.0 release candidates finally got underway while timed now for Christmas day is the 3.0-RC3 release that's getting a fair amount of attention.

Jean-Baptiste Kempf notes with this third release candidate of VLC 3.0:
This is the third release candidate of VLC 3.0, named "WeatherWax"

WeatherWax is a major release changing a lot in the media engine of VLC. Notably, it:
- activates hardware decoding on all platforms, of H.264 & H.265, 8 & 10bits, allowing 4K60 or even 8K decoding with little CPU consumption;
- merges all the code from the mobile ports into the same release,
- supports 360 video and 3D audio, and prepares for VR content,
- supports direct HDR and HDR tone-mapping,
- updates the audio passthrough for HD Audio codecs,
- allows browsing of local network drives like SMB, FTP, SFTP, NFS...
- stores the passwords securely
- brings a new subtitle rendering engine, supporting ComplexTextLayout and font fallback
- supports ChromeCast with the new renderer framework,
- adds support for numerous new formats and codecs, including WebVTT, AV1, TTML, HQX, 708 and Cineform,
- updates the macOS interface with major cleaning,
- support HiDPI UI on Windows,
- prepares the experimental support for Wayland on Linux, and switches to OpenGL by default.
Not all of these changes were made between RC2 and RC3, but rather this holiday-timed announcement is getting a fair amount of attention for testing rather than the earlier quiet release candidates. There's been a lot building up for this long overdue release of VLC 3.0 with for Linux users the excitement is the experimental Wayland support, a ton of new formats are supported, Chromecast support with the new renderer framework, hardware decoding is activated by default on all platforms, and various other changes.

Hopefully the stable VLC 3.0.0 release won't take too much longer into 2018 before making its maiden voyage.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
MPV Player 0.28 Adds Initial Vulkan Support
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
FFmpeg Lands OpenCL Improvements
FFmpeg Continues Working Its "NVDEC" NVIDIA Video Decoding Into Shape
Tegra CEC Support & Other Media Updates For Linux 4.15
FFmpeg Lands NVDEC-Accelerated H.264 Decoding
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Canonical's FY2017 Performance: $126 Million, Nearly 600 Employees