VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 April 2018 at 06:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
The latest nifty open-source Vulkan project we have come across worthy of a shout-out is VKVG. VKVG is short for Vulkan Vector Graphics and is a C library for drawing 2D vector graphics using the Vulkan graphics API.

With the widely-used Cairo vector graphics library lacking a Vulkan back-end, a developer started crafting his own library while keeping the API as close as possible to Cairo.

While Vulkan is mostly known for high-performance 3D and compute, this VKVG 2D vector library is working out so far and is at a stage that basic shapes are working, painting, a font system, thread-safe rendering, etc.

Those wanting to learn more about VKVG for Vulkan vector graphics can do so via VKVG on GitHub.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
Vulkan 1.1.72 Released With Three New Extensions
DXVK 0.41 Released, Slightly More CPU Efficient & Offers A Heads-Up Display
Various Vulkan Ray-Tracing Efforts, Including A Rust-Written Ray-Tracer
VK9 Continues Persevering With Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Talvos: A SPIR-V Interpreter & Vulkan Device Emulator For Debugging
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++