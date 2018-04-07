VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API

The latest nifty open-source Vulkan project we have come across worthy of a shout-out is VKVG. VKVG is short for Vulkan Vector Graphics and is a C library for drawing 2D vector graphics using the Vulkan graphics API.
With the widely-used Cairo vector graphics library lacking a Vulkan back-end, a developer started crafting his own library while keeping the API as close as possible to Cairo.
While Vulkan is mostly known for high-performance 3D and compute, this VKVG 2D vector library is working out so far and is at a stage that basic shapes are working, painting, a font system, thread-safe rendering, etc.
Those wanting to learn more about VKVG for Vulkan vector graphics can do so via VKVG on GitHub.
