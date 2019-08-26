VKMS Getting PRIME Import Support For Helping To Test Linux's PRIME Functionality
The VKMS virtual kernel mode-setting driver is seeing support for PRIME import added to it so this software solution can be used for helping to test multi-GPU PRIME configurations on Linux even without the hardware attached.

Intel open-source developer Oleg Vasilev last week sent out the code for adding PRIME import support to the VKMS driver. This PRIME import support makes use of the DMA-BUF bits and can be used for validating user-space conformance for different PRIME configurations even without any actual graphics hardware.

More details can be found via this patch.

This will hopefully help developers in testing for multi-GPU PRIME functionality more easily. Due to the timing though this patch likely won't be found in the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle but likely next year with Linux 5.5.
