Virtual KMS Driver To Work On Virtual Refresh Rate Support (FreeSync)
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 10 November 2019 at 11:45 AM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Over the past year and a half the VKMS Linux DRM driver has come together as the "virtual kernel mode-setting" implementation for headless systems and other environments not backed by a physical display. Interestingly being tacked on their TODO list now is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. Separately, the prominent VKMS developer is now employed by AMD.

The VKMS code got into shape originally back in 2018 when Rodrigo Siqueira was a student participating in Google Summer of Code. Since this past August, however, he began working for AMD in Toronto as a software engineer on their new display technologies, new ASIC/hardware bring-up, and other driver work focused on the display side. He is though still working on the open-source VKMS effort albeit not as much as previously and doesn't appear to be doing so in an official capacity for AMD.

Stemming from last month's X.Org Developer's Conference in Montreal (XDC 2019), Rodrigo has decided to work on adding adaptive refresh rate / variable rate refresh (VRR) to the Virtual KMS code. Also as part of his VKMS plans is support for dynamic connectors for testing virtual setups like multi-stream transport (MST).

VRR / Adaptive Refresh Rate support within VKMS could be used for testing purposes and working out new Linux display APIs/implementations around VRR without actually having any VRR-capable display but doing so virtually.

There is no code for VRR / Adaptive Refresh Rate support for VKMS yet and is just a plan by Siqueira, but interesting nevertheless. More details on his personal blog.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenChrome Still Aspiring For Open-Source VIA Graphics, But Not Going Mainline This Year
XDC2020 X.Org/Wayland/Mesa Conference To Be Hosted In Gdansk, Poland
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
xf86-video-ati 19.1 Released With Crash & Hang Fixes
XWayland Lands RandR/Vidmode Emulation For Better Game Handling
xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 Delivers A Batch Of Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"