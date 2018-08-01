VKGL: An Effort For OpenGL Core Profile Support Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 August 2018 at 12:12 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
A few days ago we wrote about GLOVE being open-sourced as OpenGL ES over Vulkan and we were then pointed out to another project: VKGL.

GLOVE currently is working for OpenGL ES 2.0 over Vulkan with plans for supporting not only newer versions of OpenGL ES but also to achieve at least some desktop OpenGL support. Think Silicon's GLOVE project is quite promising and is cross-platform. Now there is also VKGL that seems to be the project of just one independent developer for getting desktop OpenGL (using a core profile context) over Vulkan.

VKGL is aiming to provide OpenGL 3.2 core support over Vulkan, but at this stage is still early in development. The developer's goal is to get Doom 3 running on this wrapper using Vulkan and to support the OpenGL CTS conformance tests and then newer versions of OpenGL too.

Linux support sadly isn't a priority at this time but VKGL is being developed in a way to make it portable and once the core OpenGL support is in place shouldn't be much of an effort adding other operating system support.

While still in its early stages of development, those wanting to learn more or check out the code can find VKGL on GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source
Vulkan 1.1.82 Released With VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints
VK9 Direct3D9-On-Vulkan Working On Swap Chains, Explicit Render Targets
Apple Accepts Updated MoltenVK-Using App/Game For Vulkan API On iOS
Vulkan 1.1.81 Released, Deprecates VK_NV_glsl_shader
Vulkan-Virgl Continues Progressing For Getting Vulkan Within VMs
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source