VKGL: An Effort For OpenGL Core Profile Support Over Vulkan

A few days ago we wrote about GLOVE being open-sourced as OpenGL ES over Vulkan and we were then pointed out to another project: VKGL.
GLOVE currently is working for OpenGL ES 2.0 over Vulkan with plans for supporting not only newer versions of OpenGL ES but also to achieve at least some desktop OpenGL support. Think Silicon's GLOVE project is quite promising and is cross-platform. Now there is also VKGL that seems to be the project of just one independent developer for getting desktop OpenGL (using a core profile context) over Vulkan.
VKGL is aiming to provide OpenGL 3.2 core support over Vulkan, but at this stage is still early in development. The developer's goal is to get Doom 3 running on this wrapper using Vulkan and to support the OpenGL CTS conformance tests and then newer versions of OpenGL too.
Linux support sadly isn't a priority at this time but VKGL is being developed in a way to make it portable and once the core OpenGL support is in place shouldn't be much of an effort adding other operating system support.
While still in its early stages of development, those wanting to learn more or check out the code can find VKGL on GitHub.
