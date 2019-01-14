VKD3D Tapping Vulkan Transform Feedback For Direct3D 12 Stream Output

Wine's VKD3D project for working towards Direct3D 12 support mapped atop the Vulkan graphics API now has patches for utilizing transform feedback in order to implement Direct3D Stream-Output functionality.
Similar to the DXVK support that was added last year when VK_EXT_transform_feedback was first introduced, VKD3D now has patches pending for similar Direct3D Stream Out functionality by utilizing this Vulkan extension.
Vulkan transform feedback in turn is supported by the latest NVIDIA driver, has been in the RADV Vulkan driver since Mesa 18.3, and is likely to be merged for the Intel ANV driver for Mesa 19.0 if it manages to land in the next few days.
Józef Kucia of CodeWeavers posted the 10 patches today for having VKD3D make use of Vulkan transform feedback, RasterizedStream, and related code.
