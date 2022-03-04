VKD3D-Proton 2.6 Released With Many Fixes, Shader Model 6.6 & Optimizations

VKD3D-Proton 2.6 is out as the latest update to this project used by Steam Play / Proton for mapping the Direct3D 12 API atop Vulkan for accelerating Windows games on Linux.
VKD3D-Proton 2.6 brings new optimizations around enhanced shader code generation for vectorized load-store ops in DXIL and "greatly reduced" CPU overhead for descriptor copy operations that in turn is one of the major overheads to D3D12. VKD3D-Proton 2.6 also features a rewrite to the pipeline library, Shader Model 6.6 support, and other new features.
VKD3D-Proton 2.6 has fixes for Elden Ring, broken geometry rendering with Age of Empires IV, Horizon Zero Dawn, and other game fixes.
Downloads and more details on VKD3D-Proton 2.6 via the GitHub announcement.
