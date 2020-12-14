Valve's VKD3D-Proton continues speeding along as their downstream of VKD3D for mapping Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. VKD3D-Proton 2.1 was just released and besides enhancing the GPU-bound performance there are more prominent DX12 games now working with this translation layer.
VKD3D-Proton 2.1 can see around 15% better GPU-bound uplift in games like Ghostrunner and other Unreal Engine 4 titles. There are also slight improvements in fully GPU bound scenarios for both AMD and NVIDIA graphics, other optimizations that will benefit RADV, and also lower multi-threaded CPU overhead with some situations. This release also makes use of the recent VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor_type Vulkan extension that should also further lower the overhead.
New games that are expected to work with VKD3D-Proton 2.1 are The Division and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. For Valhalla, only the NVIDIA Vulkan driver is expected to work due to sparse texture requirements right now while waiting for it to land in Mesa'as RADV. This release also has the improvements for handling Cyberpunk 2077, which saw same-day support with Valve's Steam Play. Using RADV is still expected to deliver the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience while ultimately driver updates should iron it out for all.
VKD3D-Proton 2.1 is rounded out by various bug fixes and other minor enhancements.
Downloads and more details on VKD3D-Proton 2.1 via GitHub.
