Wine's VKD3D Merges Support For macOS Gamers To Enjoy Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan Over Metal

The support we talked about earlier this month for offering VKD3D-based Direct3D 12 support on macOS for Windows games/applications running under Wine is now merged.
Granted, VKD3D is still in the early stages of development and not running much beyond demos right now for this Direct3D-12-over-Vulkan API translation layer, there is now initial support for using VKD3D on macOS. For getting this to work on Macs they are, of course, relying upon the MoltenVK project that was open-sourced earlier this year thanks to a private deal initiated by Valve. So, yes, this becomes VKD3D translating Direct3D 12 commands to Vulkan, MoltenVK translating those Vulkan commands to Apple's Metal API, and then that being consumed by the Metal graphics drivers on the systen.
The MoltenVK support has been merged so macOS users will be able to enjoy this accelerated D3D12 support as VKD3D matures.
