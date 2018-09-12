Wine's VKD3D Lands An Initial Vulkan Pipeline Cache
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 September 2018 at 06:56 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
The Wine project's Direct3D 12 to Vulkan API translation layer has implemented a basic Vulkan pipeline cache that may help with performance.

Józef Kucia of CodeWeavers who has been leading much of the VKD3D development landed this initial pipeline cache. Earlier today he posted the initial patch series on the Wine mailing list and already has merged the patches laying out this inline caching implementation.

The Vulkan Pipeline Cache is for re-using pipeline construction between runs of a game/application. The cache is particularly useful for speeding up the start-up time of programs.

VKD3D isn't running too many Direct3D 12 games yet, but laying the groundwork for this pipeline cache will likely prove useful moving into the future.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
DOSBox 0.74-2 Released With Better Wine Compatibility, Linux OpenGL Fixes
Wine-Staging 3.15 Adds In New Patches Around Media Foundation Platform
Wine 3.15 Brings HID Device Support For Raw Input, DPI Scaling On Android
wineSHOCK: The Automated Direct3D Game Benchmarks On Wine
Wine Staging 3.14 Released With Nearly 900 Patches In Total
Wine 3.14 Adds DXTn Texture Decompression, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling