Wine's VKD3D Lands An Initial Vulkan Pipeline Cache

The Wine project's Direct3D 12 to Vulkan API translation layer has implemented a basic Vulkan pipeline cache that may help with performance.
Józef Kucia of CodeWeavers who has been leading much of the VKD3D development landed this initial pipeline cache. Earlier today he posted the initial patch series on the Wine mailing list and already has merged the patches laying out this inline caching implementation.
The Vulkan Pipeline Cache is for re-using pipeline construction between runs of a game/application. The cache is particularly useful for speeding up the start-up time of programs.
VKD3D isn't running too many Direct3D 12 games yet, but laying the groundwork for this pipeline cache will likely prove useful moving into the future.
