VKD3D 1.3 Being Prepared For Release

While the VKD3D-Proton downstream gets much of the spotlight these days for the Direct3D 12 API implemented atop Vulkan for use by Valve's Steam Play (Proton), Wine's VKD3D continues to be developed and is closing in on its v1.3 release.
Wine's VKD3D D3D12-on-Vulkan implementation is preparing for its v1.3 release. VKD3D 1.3 adds support for HLSL shader compilation, Shader Model 5.1 (SM5.1) descriptor array support, and support for disassembling Direct3D shaders. VKD3D 1.3 is also adding a number of new interfaces and other improvements.
Those wishing to try out VKD3D ahead of its v1.3 release can fetch the latest code via its WineHQ Git repository. Linux gamers, however, will be best off using VKD3D-Proton for its more rapid and focus on D3D12 Windows game support.
