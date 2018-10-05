The first post-1.0 release of VKD3D for mapping Direct3D 12 to Vulkan for use by Wine for faster Windows gaming performance on macOS/Linux is being prepared.
Wine developers are putting the finishing touches on VKD3D 1.1 as this update. The notable additions to VKD3D 1.1 are MoltenVK support, support for placed resources, and support for geometry shaders. The geometry shaders support should be useful for newer titles granted there still are various other D3D12 missing bits inside VKD3D at this point.
The MoltenVK support enables D3D12 gaming with Wine on macOS thanks to this compatibility later that maps Vulkan to Apple's Metal drivers. So, yes, it's going from Direct3D 12 to Vulkan to Metal and then executed on the GPU.
The latest VKD3D code as always is available via WineHQ Git.
1 Comment