VKD3D 1.1 Being Prepped For Release With MoltenVK Support, Geometry Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 October 2018 at 01:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
The first post-1.0 release of VKD3D for mapping Direct3D 12 to Vulkan for use by Wine for faster Windows gaming performance on macOS/Linux is being prepared.

Wine developers are putting the finishing touches on VKD3D 1.1 as this update. The notable additions to VKD3D 1.1 are MoltenVK support, support for placed resources, and support for geometry shaders. The geometry shaders support should be useful for newer titles granted there still are various other D3D12 missing bits inside VKD3D at this point.

The MoltenVK support enables D3D12 gaming with Wine on macOS thanks to this compatibility later that maps Vulkan to Apple's Metal drivers. So, yes, it's going from Direct3D 12 to Vulkan to Metal and then executed on the GPU.

The latest VKD3D code as always is available via WineHQ Git.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 3.17 Is Carrying 882 Patches On Top Of Wine
Wine 3.17 Brings Better Shell Auto-Completion Support, Bug Fixes
All of the WineConf 2018 Videos Are Now Available
Wine-Staging 3.16 Released With ~880 Patches Still Atop Wine
Wine 3.16 Brings OPC Services Support, Various Other Fixes & Improvements
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference