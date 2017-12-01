VK9 Gets Basic D3D9 Shaders Running On Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 24 December 2017 at 06:36 AM EST. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
The VK9 project that's been working on getting the Direct3D 9 API implemented on top of Vulkan has reached its self-assigned 23rd milestone.

This 23rd milestone for the VK9 project is getting shaders working! This milestone provides for basic working Direct3D shaders on top of Vulkan. This works by converting the DirectX DXBC bytecode (the older format) to SPIR-V. There are some significant differences between these bytecodes/IR, but Christopher Schaefer continues pushing ahead with getting Direct3D 9 running on top of Vulkan.


Details on his progress can be found via his blog.

VK9 continues progressing for D3D9 on top of Vulkan while separate there is the DXVK for Direct3D 11 on Vulkan and from the Wine folks is VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan Support Is In The Works For The PPSSPP Emulator
LunarG Adds New Size Option To Further Reduce Size Of SPIR-V
DXVK Is Making Some Steadfast Progress In Running Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
Remaining RADV Vulkan Driver Bugs for Vega Being Addressed
DXVK Is Aiming To Get Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan In Wine
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
Wine 3.0-RC2 Released