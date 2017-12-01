VK9 Gets Basic D3D9 Shaders Running On Vulkan

The VK9 project that's been working on getting the Direct3D 9 API implemented on top of Vulkan has reached its self-assigned 23rd milestone.
This 23rd milestone for the VK9 project is getting shaders working! This milestone provides for basic working Direct3D shaders on top of Vulkan. This works by converting the DirectX DXBC bytecode (the older format) to SPIR-V. There are some significant differences between these bytecodes/IR, but Christopher Schaefer continues pushing ahead with getting Direct3D 9 running on top of Vulkan.
Details on his progress can be found via his blog.
VK9 continues progressing for D3D9 on top of Vulkan while separate there is the DXVK for Direct3D 11 on Vulkan and from the Wine folks is VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.
