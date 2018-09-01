VK9 Milestone 28 Reached With Improvements For Unreal Tournament (1999)
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 29 September 2018 at 08:32 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While DXVK captures much of the limelight these days when it comes to accelerating Windows gaming on Linux by mapping Direct3D 11 (and D3D10) over Vulkan, the VK9 project and its main developer continue advancing D3D9-over-Vulkan for those preferring to relive over Direct3D Windows games.

VK9 lead developer Christopher Schaefer who's project pre-dates DXVK today reached its 28th milestone. This milestone involved many fixes around alpha blending, alpha testing, and state blocks. It also happens to correct a number of bugs when trying to run the original Unreal Tournament (from 1999) with the D3D9 renderer. The Unreal Tournament experience still isn't perfect, but it's much better than before and at least mostly playable.

More details on Milestone 29 via the VK9 blog. The code as always is available from GitHub.
