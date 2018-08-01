VK9 - Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan - Completes 27th Milestone
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 9 August 2018 at 05:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
It's not nearly as far along as DXVK that is allowing D3D11-over-Vulkan and already running great numbers of games in a performant manner under Wine, but the VK9 project for implementing Direct3D 9 over Vulkan has now hit its twenty-seventh milestone.

Milestone 27 for VK9 marks completing more of the necessary bits for depth buffers and stencil support:


Also still in a similarly primitive state is VKD3D as the Wine/CodeWeavers-led effort for getting Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.

More details on the current state of VK9 can be found from the project blog or GitHub.
