VK9 Direct3D9-On-Vulkan Working On Swap Chains, Explicit Render Targets

VK9 for Direct3D 9 mapped over Vulkan isn't advancing nearly as fast as DXVK for D3D11-on-Vulkan, but it's still coming along.
The July 2018 status report has been published for VK9. The features currently being pursued are explicit swap chains, explicit render targets, and XYZRHW. That work is coming along but not done yet though off-screen rendering and swap chains are making good progress judging by some new screenshots that were shared.
If you are interested in this open-source project you can read about it on the project blog while the VK9 source code continues to be hosted on GitHub.
