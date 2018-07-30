VK9 Direct3D9-On-Vulkan Working On Swap Chains, Explicit Render Targets
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 30 July 2018 at 12:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
VK9 for Direct3D 9 mapped over Vulkan isn't advancing nearly as fast as DXVK for D3D11-on-Vulkan, but it's still coming along.

The July 2018 status report has been published for VK9. The features currently being pursued are explicit swap chains, explicit render targets, and XYZRHW. That work is coming along but not done yet though off-screen rendering and swap chains are making good progress judging by some new screenshots that were shared.

If you are interested in this open-source project you can read about it on the project blog while the VK9 source code continues to be hosted on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Apple Accepts Updated MoltenVK-Using App/Game For Vulkan API On iOS
Vulkan 1.1.81 Released, Deprecates VK_NV_glsl_shader
Vulkan-Virgl Continues Progressing For Getting Vulkan Within VMs
MoltenVK Gets Patches To Workaround iOS API Issue, App Store Rejection
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Vulkan 1.1.80 Released With Conditional Render, Renderpass2, 8-Bit Storage
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru