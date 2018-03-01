VK9 Continues Persevering With Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 31 March 2018 at 08:01 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
The VK9 project began more than one year ago as an attempt to implement the Direct3D 9 API atop the modern Vulkan API. The project continues progressing and has this weekend hit its 25th milestone.

VK9 may not be as far along as DXVK that is implementing Direct3D 11 over Vulkan and already onto running various D3D11 games, but VK9 continues progressing in its own right.


The 25th milestone now achieved includes point sprite support and also including command-stream multi-threading and shader translation improvements.

Details and screenshots via the VK9 blog.
