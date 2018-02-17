VESA X.Org Driver Sees First Update In Three Years
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 17 February 2018 at 08:38 AM EST. 5 Comments
Should you find yourself using the xf86-video-vesa DDX for one reason or another, a new release is now available and it's the first in three years.

The xf86-video-vesa 2.4.0 X.Org driver was released this week with the handful of commits that came in since v2.3.4 was tagged three years ago, it's been eight years already since xf86-video-vesa 2.3.0. For most users, xf86-video-vesa is just used in select fallback instances when your main DDX driver fails but even still these days KMS is pretty solid with xf86-video-modesetting, fbdev and other DDX drivers working well, etc.

Making up xf86-video-vesa 2.4.0 is using the default refresh mode by default, a probing fix for newer X.Org Servers, the "NoDDC" option is now handled correctly, and other basic changes.

The less than one dozen changes making up this VESA DDX update for anyone interested is outlined at xorg-announce.

When's the last time you have found yourself on the VESA DDX? Let us know in the forums.
