The key difference between DisplayID 2.0 and EDID predecessors is its modular structure, based on the concept of “data blocks” – individually defined, self-contained data formats that each provide a specific set of related display information in a clear unambiguous manner. This benefit affords unprecedented flexibility, as entire content can be constructed from any number of elements, predefined data blocks or descriptors. The specification addresses head-mounted and other types of wearable displays; provides a clearer way to define Adaptive-Sync (i.e., dynamic refresh rate); extends field sizes to support higher pixel counts; expands the magnitude of parameters needed to enable HDR; and supports high luminance, to name just a few of the advanced technologies that DisplayID 2.0 covers.

DisplayID 2.0 is now official as the VESA standard to succeed the long-used Extended Display Identification Data "EDID" by TVs, monitors, and other consumer electronics.DisplayID 2.0 is designed to fill the needs of modern hardware with 4K+ resolutions, High Dynamic Range, Adaptive-Sync, AR/VR, and other use-cases not conceived when EDID first premiered in the 90's as part of the DDC standard. Over EDID and E-EDID, DisplayID switches to using a variable length data structure and makes other fundamental design differences compared to these older identification standards.In today's VESA press release they further describe DisplayID 2.0:Expect for DisplayID 2.0 support to begin surfacing in 2018.Hopefully this post didn't remind you of the old days of Linux/X.Org with monitor/EDID problems being common, xorg.conf tuning for monitors, and other nostalgic Linux desktop experiences... Let's hope the DisplayID 2.0 rollout will go smoothly.