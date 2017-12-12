VESA Rolls Out DisplayHDR As Its Latest Standard
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 12 December 2017 at 05:05 AM EST. 8 Comments
VESA has rolled out DisplayHDR 1.0 as its newest standard. As implied by the name, the standard is in regards to specifying HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality for displays.

DisplayHDR 1.0 specifies three levels of HDR performance/quality for laptop displays and desktops making use of LCD panels. This DisplayHDR 1.0 specification is also joined by a testing tool for verifying baseline, mid-range, and high-end HDR performance of displays.
The High-Performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification (DisplayHDR) from VESA defines the display industry’s first fully open standard specifying HDR quality, including luminance, color gamut, bit depth, and rise time. Specifically, VESA aims to alleviate consumer confusion surrounding HDR performance specifications in the PC space by:

Creating a specification for the PC industry that will be shared publicly and transparently
Developing an automated testing tool that end users can download to perform their own testing if desired
Delivering a robust set of test metrics for HDR that clearly articulates the performance level of the device being purchased

More details on this new industry specification via DisplayHDR.org.
